Monday's Democrat/DPP will return to Tuesday publication

As another year draws to a close and we look ahead to 2018, we’d like to take this opportunity to thank you, our loyal readers and advertisers, for your continued support. With Christmas Day falling on a Monday, there will be no early-week Democrat or People's Press published next week.

We will begin the new year with a change in the publication day of the early-week Democrat and the Donegal People's Press. With New Year's Day also falling on a Monday, both titles will come out on Tuesday, January 2. Thereafter, they will continue as Tuesday morning papers.

This is a case of 'back to the future', because Tuesday was for many years the publication date of our early-week editions. The extra day will allow us to provide more in-depth coverage of weekend news and sport, as well as the news that breaks on Mondays, often the busiest news day of the week.

We will, of course, continue to provide a full news service over the weekend on our very popular website, donegaldemocrat.ie. If big news breaks over the weekend, you'll find coverage online - and more detailed reports in our Tuesday titles. Our Thursday publication day for Donegal Democrat's main edition will remain unchanged.

We will continue to have unrivalled sports coverage in both editions, offering analysis, comment and reports from a huge array of sporting events in the county.

The Donegal Democrat and Donegal People’s Press continues to play an important part in the lives of so many people in Donegal, not only through our twice-weekly publications, but our online presence too. That’s something we at the Democrat/DPP are very proud of.

We're also planning some exciting new features for the Democrat and DPP, to be unveiled in the first half of the new year. More about that later. In the meantime, we sincerely thank you again for your support. It is greatly appreciated by all of us here.