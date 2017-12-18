Developer confirms he has not appealed cinema plan refusal

Prospects of a cinema complex coming to Donegal town in the near future have receded after the developer behind a recent application confirmed that he has not appealed a decision to refuse planning permission.

Tyrone company WJ Dolan Construction Ltd had applied to Donegal County Council in September for the construction of a two-storey, five-screen cinema with 714 seats at Clarcarricknagun, Donegal town, beside the town’s Lidl store.

The decision last month to refuse planning permission caused uproar locally and led to a public meeting attended by hundreds.

The deadline for an appeal to An Bord Pleanála has passed and Mr Willie John Dolan of the company confirmed to the Donegal Democrat that he has not appealed the controversial decision. Mr Dolan declined to comment any further.

Planners refused planning permission saying the development constituted out of centre piecemeal development, would impact on the visual quality of the approach road to Donegal town and would increase traffic volume at the junction with the N15, N56 and R267. The 1,900 square metre development would have included a shop, restaurant, and 159 car parking spaces.

With the closest cinemas to Donegal town and south-west Donegal in Bundoran and Letterkenny, a cinema is seen as a much-needed amenity. A Facebook campaign titled Save Our Cinema Plans was launched after the decision.