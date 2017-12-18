Concerns raised about Donegal cancer charity

A former Donegal TD says the public has a right to know how charities spend their money following a Sunday newspaper article in relation to a Donegal cancer charity.

Dr James McDaid made his comments in response to a Sunday Times article at the weekend which claimed a Donegal cancer charity the Good and New Shop had received over €400,000 more than it has spent in the last two years.

He said transparency is needed from the charity.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the charity, which runs a bus service which takes patients to Galway for cancer treatment reported income of more than €815,000 over 2015 and 2016, and expenditure of €390,780.

The newspaper revealed the charity had an income of €231,440 for 2015 while expenditure was €101,130. In 2016 income was €584,346 while expenditure was €289,740, the newspaper reported.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat/Donegal People's Press, chairman of the charity Eamonn McDevitt, said: "I have not had the chance to see the article as of yet but I am informed that it is full of inaccuracies. We will not be able to comment until we consult with our accountant and meet as a committee. We will issue a statement later in the week.”

The reporter who wrote the story, Mark Tighe said the figures were accurate: “The story is based on official records. Four days before publication we put the figures to Mr McDevitt and a day later we put them to him in writing. He refused to give any response or to dispute any of the figures quoted in the story.”

EXPRESSED CONCERNS

Dr McDaid told the Democrat: “I expressed concerns on the basis of it being a difficult year for charities. We have to have good governance.

“People have a right to know how we are spending their money and that you have good governance. The public must how we are spending our money and what we are spending our money on.

“There are questions there and the general public who have provided money - very, very genuine people - to all charities, us included, have a right to know how you are spending the money.”

He added that he had raised questions about the finances of the charity at the AGM of the Donegal Hospice back in 2015.