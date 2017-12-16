Tributes paid following death of former teacher, Dave Brennan

The community of Donegal town was in mourning this week when the news emerged of the passing of one of the town's most loved and respected teachers.

David Brennan (75) a former teacher at the Old “Tech” and more recently in the Abbey Vocational School passed away peacefully in the late hours of Saturday night last.

Originally from Claremorris in Mayo, Dave was a great footballer and a great Mayo and Arsenal supporter. In fact some of his former colleagues recall that he may have played for Mayo minors in his day.

Over the last few years as rivalry between Mayo and Donegal became quite intense Dave struggled with his split loyalties but at the same time enjoyed the many encounters.

Dave initially came to Donegal in 1969 as a young teacher after a short spell in Ballymote and a grand tour of Europe on his bicycle in themid sixties.

This might be regarded as quite commonplace today, but in earlier years it was practically unheard of that one would take to the autobahns/autostrada of Europe on their bicycle.

Like many others of that era Dave took up his lodgings in Anderson's on Bridge St. which was a well known “boarding house” for bank officials, teachers and Gardai posted to the town.

He was present in the whole transitionary period and amalgamation of the schools in Donegal which saw the Tech, Cleary's School merge into the present day state-of-the-art Abbey vocational School.

Dave was a great asset in facilitating this transition.

Both an English and Geography teacher, he was particularly well known for his great knowledge and command of the English language.

Former colleagues have described him as a man who took more than a passing interest in his students. He had a genuine interest in them anfd their development in life.

He was described as a very witty man and as “nature's gentleman” and it is indeed a testament to his popularity and ability that many of his students have remained as friends up to the time of his death.

Many of his former colleagues, students and many friends came to pay their final farewells to Dave at The Chapel of Rest in Donegal over the weekend and to his funeral mass in St. Mary'Church in Killymard on Tuesday last.

Dave was laid to rest after his funeral mass in the adjoing cemetery in Killymard.

He is survived by his wife Marie, children Daire, Fiona, Emma and David:brothers Michael and Martin and a his extended family.