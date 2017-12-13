Man jailed after vicious assault on retired post master

A former Letterkenny Post Master has told of how he can no longer walk the streets of his town following a vicious assault and robbery while he was coming home on St Patrick’s Day 2016.

Ed Margey was punched from behind and repeatedly punched as he walked home.

20-year-old Paddy Sweeney, C/O Castlerea Prison attacked Mr Margey from behind and pushed him to the ground and punched him.

Sweeney was jailed for a total of four years for two different matters, before Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Detective Sergeant Joe Kealy told the court that Mr Margey had been out socializing with his son at a football match before the vicious attack.

Mr Margey did not make an victim impact statement but Detective Sergeant Kealy told the court that the former Post Master felt he could no longer walk the streets of Letterkenny.

Sweeney pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court heard that Sweeney stole €50 from his victim during a struggle on the ground.

Judge John Aylmer jailed the defendant for two and a half years for robbery and took into account a charge of assault causing harm that happened on St Patrick’s Day 2016.

But he suspended the last six months of the sentence.

In a different matter, Judge Aylmer jailed Sweeney for three and half years for assaulting Michael Boyce causing him harm in Letterkenny on August 4, 2015.

The judge took charges of robbery and a threat to kill into account.

The judge said Sweeney was lucky he was not facing a charge of assault causing serious harm.

The court heard that Sweeney stabbed a recovering alcoholic Michael Boyce three times in the stomach shortly after he had been invited into Boyce’s home in Meadowbank Park around 2.50 am.

Sweeney pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing harm, robbery and threats to kill Michael Boyce.

Boyce was repeatedly stabbed and head butted.

Sweeney followed him up the stairs and continued his vicious assault, the court heard.

He told a terrified Boyce: “I will kill you stone dead if you tell gardai that it was me who done that to you”.

When first questioned by gardai he claimed that it was Michael Boyce who had assaulted him.

Judge Aylmer said the defendant was a young man who had a troubled background, and was in need of rehabilitation.

The defendant made a public apology to his two victims from the witness box in court.

Defence Counsel Peter Nolan said his client, who had major alcohol and drug issues, was of no fixed abode and had no parental structure, was taking full responsibility for his actions.