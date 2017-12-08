Schoolchildren getting into the spirit of Christmas

With the Christmas season in full swing, the first fall of winter snow has only added to the excitement for children all around Donegal.

Schools, teachers and staff all across Donegal are playing their part by organising nativity plays carol services.

In Letterkenny today, the children of Scoil Cholmcille Boys National School provided a delightful treat for customers at Letterkenny Shopping Centre with a beautiful selection of Christmas carols and hymns.

Later on Friday evening, teachers from the school, along with some of their retired colleagues, will sing at the town's Market Squad. All money raised from the day will go to St. Vincent de Paul.

There will be carol services all around Donegal over the coming weekend and if you have any photos from your event that you would like to share with us, please send them on to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

The vice-principal at Scoil Cholmcille Boys National School, Assumpta Donaghy, conducting the school choir.