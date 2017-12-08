Much regretted death of late Michael Dunlevy, Selacis, Letterbarrow

There was sadness evoked over a wide area with news of the death of Michael Dunlevy of Selacis, Letterbarrow, which occurred last week.

The late Mr. Dunlevy, who was in his 98th year, was very well known, especially in the farming community. He enjoyed great health throughout his long life and lived life to the full in a quiet and contented manner.

Regarded as one of nature’s gentlemen, Michael had a great interest in all sports with boxing among his favourites. He also followed the fortunes of Donegal with great interest throughout his life and was always interested in debating the topic.

In his younger days he was a great enthusiast of tug-o’war - one of the few sports that was popular in the countryside. The Dunlevy house was a venue for sports events with neighbours gathering on Sundays to play handball, another of Michael’s great loves.

His other great pastime was card playing, at which he was quite expert.

A great conversationalist, Michael had a gentle way with a great sense of humour. The Dunlevy house was a friendly and welcoming place at any time of year.

Michael was a lifelong member of the Pioneer movement.

Michael’s death came, as the chief celebrant at his funeral Mass, Fr Francis Ferry said, in a quiet and calm way, just the way he lived.

His funeral Mass was concelebrated in the Church of the Holy Redeemer on Friday last with an overflowing attendance, which reflected the esteem in which Michael and the Dunlevy family were held. Fr. Francis Ferry was chief celebrant with concelebrants Fr. Seamus Gallagher, Fr. Martin Chambers, Fr. Seamus Dagens, Fr. John Brito, Fr. Danny McBrearty and Fr. James Corcoran. He was laid to rest in the adjoining graveyard after Mass.

Predeceased by his wife, Winifred in 2003, Michael is survived by his sons Sean, Desmond, Cathal, Colm and Cormac; daughters Mary, Kathleen, Pauline, Noreen, Veronica and Una; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 38 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.