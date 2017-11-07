Bring back the slowsets for the Ardara Matchmaking Festival

Bringing back the old slowsets is only one of the new innovations at the newly invigorated 'Matchmaking festival' in Ardara this weekend.

The festival, which has run for over a decade, is one that attracts people from across the country to the stunning village of Ardara in search of their significant other.

Marie Doherty met her wonderful husband Joe during the annual event a decade ago.

The Monaghan lady is now on the committee and is very much looking forward to this weekend.

Friday evening will see many of those who wish to take part in the weekend arriving with a weekend of music, craic and hopefully romance.

Saturday night will see 'Bring back the slowsets' in Doherty's bar and 'Blind Date' will also be taking place in the village on the same evening.

This weekend, promises to be one where individuals can and will meet new love interests. It is hoped by the entire committee that many couples will meet their significant other there. The stunning village creates the perfect backdrop with scenic walks and runs planned for the weekend-event.

The special guest this year is Mairead Loughman from MATCHSTICKS.ie as seen on the 'Late, Late Show.'

People who have an interest in taking part in the event are urged to register with the website. They can also do so in Ardara.

There are many new events taking place this year and it is well worth people making their way to Ardara for the festival.

For further information, you can check out the matchmaking festival Facebook page.

All details of the upcoming events and concerts will be on their page.