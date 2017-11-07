Water mains fixed in Donegal following investment

Works to replace water mains in the Naran, Portnoo, Dungloe and Lettermacaward areas of Donegal are complete following an investment of over €970,000 by Irish Water.

Over 4 kilometres of troublesome water mains have been fixed following the investment.

The Portnoo water supply is on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL) for high levels of THMs and these works will reduce the risk posed by THMs and will ultimately contribute to the removal of this scheme from the RAL subject to approval by the EPA, according to a press release from Irish Water.

Three kilometres of mains were replaced in Naran and Portnoo, 350m in Quay Road, Dungloe and 1km in Lettermacaward.

Irish Water has put in place the first national THM plan and a prioritised programme of investment to address all inadequacies in drinking water parameters including THMs. By 2021 the utility plans to reduce the number of schemes on the RAL to zero with an investment of €327 million in upgrading water supplies at risk from THMs.

THMs, or trihalomethanes are chemicals formed by the reaction of naturally occurring dissolved organic material with chlorine which is used for disinfection in order to protect against pathogenic bacteria.

Speaking about the project Irish Water’s Capital Programme Lead, John McElwaine, said: “Irish Water is working in partnership with Donegal County Council to continually improve drinking water quality throughout the county. This particular project in Portnoo will greatly enhance the quality of water supplied to people served by the Portnoo Water Supply.”