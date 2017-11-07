Showery today with a risk of hail and thunder

Today will be bright with sunny spells and a few showers. Showers will become frequent in western areas and there will be a risk of hail and thunder.

Showers will be isolated in the east. Winds will be fresh to strong and gusty at times near the west coast but will ease during the early evening.

It will be cold tonight but it should stay largely dry. Cloud will increase in western parts later in the night. Lows of zero to 5 Celsius with grass frost in places.