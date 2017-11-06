Search for murder weapon underway in Donegal

Gardai are searching for a murder weapon which they believe was used to murder a man in Letterkenny.

Sebastian Adamowicz, aged 36, was found with severe head injuries at his home at 15 Sylvian Park on Wednesday last, November 1st. He was rushed to Letterkenny General Hospital. The injured man died on Thursday as a results of injuries sustained.

Following a postmortem carried out by State Pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy, a murder investigation was subsequently launched by Gardai in Letterkenny.

This afternoon, Detective Inspector Pat O'Donnell, said that a number of people had been seen coming to and leaving the area on Wednesday last.

Inspector O’Donnell confirmed that the victim suffered serious head injuries and that gardaí were now searching for a murder weapon.

He said that the search continues for a weapon and asked those who may find the weapon not to touch it as it may be removed for investigation.

He urged anyone with any information can contact gardaí at Letterkenny at 074 91 67100.