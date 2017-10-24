Sister plays glowing tribute to Pat Shovelin

“They played with the wind in the first half and the second half they played with the ball. Football jargon. Pat would be so very proud of me for sourcing this quote,” said the late Pat Shovelin’s sister Susie, in a warm, emotional and moving tribute to her late brother during his funeral mass on Tuesday morning, in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.



Pat Shovelin hailed from Portnoo, but resided with his family in Doneyloop, on the Tyrone border. He lost his long battle with a rare cancer on Saturday evening, surrounded by his wife, Chrissie and two young sons Ethan and Tom, and other family members.

Pat was 41 and as Fr Michael Porter, PP Doneyloop celebrant of his funeral mass, said, Pat was too young to die.

Pat was diagnosed cancer on January 24th, and nine months to the day he was laid to rest in his native Kilclooney.

Pat Shovelin was best known as a goalkeeping coach and coach to the Donegal All-Ireland winning team of 2012.

The Sam Maguire Cup rested beside his coffin during the funeral mass.

Members of the Donegal All-Ireland winning of 2012, along with county officials and fellow mentors Maxi Curran and Rory Gallagher, formed a guard of honour for his removal from St Columba’s Church as he made his final journey to his resting place in Kilclooney, Portnoo.



The 2012 team were joined by members of last season’s Donegal U-21 squad and their manager Declan Bonner and his management team and his work colleagues at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Pat was the medical records manager at Letterkenny University Hospital.

He was also coach to last season’s U-21s and was with them right through his illness right up to their All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin.

“Pat Shovelin, who was this guy?” asked his devoted and heartbroken sister Susie.

“Pat was a husband, a father, a son, a brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law,a nephew, a cousin, an uncle and a godfather.

“Pat was a colleague, a friend, an advisor, a confidant, a joker, a very proud GAA man and in case anyone did not know Pat was the goalkeeping coaching with the All-Ireland winning team in 2012,” Susie remarked to hushed laughter from around St Columba’s Church and the large overflowing gathering.

“On Pat’s life journey, Pat, had many families. The Shovelin family, the Sproule family, the GAA family, the hospital family.

“Pat was warmly welcomed into the Doneyloop community, and he was proud of that too. Pat was sometimes known as ‘Shovie’, or ‘Wee Pat’ and was once referred to by an opposing manager as ‘Short Ass’.

“He was always well dressed, and though small in stature for those who had the pleasure of knowing Pat, he was regarded as a giant in their lives, a gentleman, a legend.

“Pat’s infectious smile and hearty laugh, his cheekiness and ever willingness to help others and above all the affection Pat had for his family and many friends is what he will be remembered for. He is already a huge miss by us all.

“Today we must not think of Pat as gone away. His journey has just begun. His life holds many facets that this earth is only one.”



“Let us think of Pat as only resting from the sorrow and his tears in a place of warmth and comfort where are no days or years.



“Think of how Pat must be wishing that we could know today that nothing but our sadness can really pass.



“Think of Pat as living in the hearts of those he touched for nothing lost is ever lost and Pat was loved so much.



“So as Pat’s life’s journey draws to a close until we meet again let us remember the anthem of his beloved Liverpool. Pat you will never walk alone.”

The funeral mass was celebrated by Fr Michael Porter, assisted by Fr Philip Daly, PP, Ardara, Fr Martin Chambers and Fr Padraig Atkinson, CC, Seissoneill and Fr Martin Smith, Kiltegan Fathers and family friend who married Pat and Chrissie nine years ago.

The lessons were read by Pat’s brother-in-law, Henry Sproule, and his brother, Michael Shovelin.

Among the gifts taken to the altar were a Donegal jersey, a Liverpool jersey, an Ardara jersey and pair of goalkeeper’s gloves.

Former Ireland,international goalkeeper, Shay Given, and Dr Charlie McManu were among those who carried his coffin.

Members the Ardara squads who won the Donegal senior championship in 2000 and 2004, of which Pat was a member, along with club officials, provided a guard of honour at St Conal’s Graveyard, Kilclooney where Pat was laid to rest.

He is survived by his wife, Chrissie, sons Ethan and Tom, mother, Margaret, brothers Gavin and Michael, sister, Susie and a large family circle.

He was predeceased by his father Packie.