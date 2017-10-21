LYIT Careers & Postgraduate Studies Fair on Monday

The annual LYIT Careers & Postgraduate Studies Fair takes place at the Letterkenny campus next Monday 23 October from 12 - 3pm. The event is in its 14th year and is now a huge part of the LYIT calendar. The Careers & Postgraduate Studies Fair supports all LYIT students, graduates and adults considering their career options during and after studies.

Over 80 employers, universities, colleges, professional bodies, agencies offering advice on business start-ups and organisations offering voluntary work experience at home and abroad will take part in this year’s event. Many of this year’s exhibitors are returning participants to the LYIT event. Catherine Lyster, Careers Officer and event organiser commented, “This event is the largest careers event in the Northwest, the range and calibre of recruiters attending this year’s event is exceptional. We have recruiters and employers from a wide range of sectors including IT, Pharmaceutical, Finance, Social Care, Law and Telecommunications providers.”

Catherine further added, “So many of the employers attending this event are returning participants of the event. The employers continue to return to this event because of past success in securing graduates with practical abilities and skills required by the recruiters.”

Roles which are being recruited for at the event include App Developers, Food Scientists, Project Specialists, Data Analysts, Quantity Surveyors, Marketing Specialists and much more.

One such employer, and returning exhibitor to this year’s event is Aurivo. Michael Henry, Human Resource Officer, Aurivo commented, “Aurivo has been taking part in LYIT’s Career & Postgraduate Studies Fair since 2014. This event has been a very positive and successful event for Aurivo and we are seeking Agriculture and Food Science graduates. This event provides Aurivo with an opportunity to connect with high calibre graduates from these fields. Last year, Aurivo employed Caoimhe O’Leary, LYIT Food Science graduate on the ‘Aurivo Graduate Programme’. This connection was made through the LYIT Careers Service. When Caoimhe joined Aurivo she hit the ground running from the outset. She had the practical skills we required and she thrived at our organisation. We have returned to this year’s event and will have Caoimhe at the Aurivo stand on the day. I would highly recommend this event to employers seeking highly skilled graduates.”

In addition to graduate employment opportunities, attendees have the opportunity to meet with a broad range of postgraduate course providers from Ireland and the UK, with offerings ranging from sports therapy to human rights law! Information on Apprenticeships will also be on offer at this event as one can complete the equivalent of a masters/hons degree in areas such as insurance, accountancy and financial services.

Those looking to spend time abroad are advised to check out the exciting programmes offered by the JET programme for work opportunities in Japan, the Washington-Ireland Programme, a year-long leadership programme which includes a summer work internship in the US Senate and USIT, which offers worldwide travel opportunities.

In addition to the main hall event, a number of seminars will take place during the day, which includes a talk about Teaching in the UK, a talk from Trinity Business School and much more.

For further information on the event and to find out more about the wide range of exhibitors and recruiters taking part in this event visit www.lyit.ie/careerandpostgraduatefair/

Be sure to add this event to the top of your diary!