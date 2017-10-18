Gardaí trawl CCTV footage in Letterkenny following brutal attack on Donegal student

Gardaí in Letterkenny are trawling CCTV footage to find images of a man who brutally attacked an 18-year-old student in the town at the weekend.

Shanan Reid McDaid was out with her friends on Saturday night when the horrendous ordeal occurred. The attack took place between 2:59am and 3:10am outside Cara House at the top of Market Square.

In a Facebook Post, Shanan described the man as being around 5'9 and roughly between the age of 30 and 40. She added that he seemed to be wearing a navy/dark coloured blazer with a white/light coloured shirt underneath. She is also of the opinion that he wore dark denim jeans. She described his hair as being light brown or dirty blonde in colour.

It is understood that a taxi man has contacted gardaí in relation to the incident.

The taxi man is reported to have lifted a man who was slightly agitated and fitting the description in the area on Saturday night.

This morning, gardaí have confirmed that the investigation into the incident is "ongoing" and "are trawling all CCTV footage in the town" in efforts to find images of the man.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call gardaí at 0749167100.