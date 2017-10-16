HSE urges the people of Donegal to contact local health centres for information

Due to the status red weather alert, the Health Service Executive (HSE) are advising people in the areas of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo only to travel if essential.

Anyone with any concerns may contact their local health centre or service provider.

The HSE home care services including visits from public health nurses and home help staff will be restricted to essential work and will reflect the type of service provided on Sundays and bank holidays.

If that position changes in the next 12-18 hours the HSE will advise through local media.

The HSE are continuing to monitor the situation and will operate normal services to the best of their ability.

HSE CHO Area 1 is working with the Local Authorities and An Garda Síochána in their area to plan for any assistance that the public might need during the critical phase of storm Ophelia.