Agencies issue weather warning and instructions to people of Donegal ahead of storm

Agencies across the county and country are preparing for one of the worst storms poised to hit the country in fifty years.

ESB Networks is now at Red Weather Preparedness Level. All internal resources are on alert and will be deployed to respond to all electricity outages once it is safe to do so.

They will continually monitor the forecasts and real time events on the electricity network and will deploy resources safely to these events. Updates will be issued over the course of the weather event.

Crews from ESB Networks will be dispatched to the affected areas without electricity supply, making the electricity network safe and assessing the damage, so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible.

ESB Networks would like to ask customers to be prepared to be without electricity in case their area is hit by the storm. People are advised to have plenty of food and water available; have torches with spare batteries available; make sure your phone is charged and, if possible, have a phone charger at hand for your car.

They are urging people to check that elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours are prepared to be without electricity

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA), is advising people to take extreme care using the roads as Met Eireann has issued RED and ORANGE Weather Warnings for wind.

RED wind weather warnings are in place for counties Wexford, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford. A status red warning is an exceptional event. People should take action to protect themselves and their properties. People living in areas where a Red level weather warning has been issued should not make any non-essential journeys. There should be no cycling in RED zones and avoid where necessary elsewhere.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists should also be aware of the extreme danger posed by gale force winds.

ORANGE wind weather warnings are in place for the rest of the country.

http://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/donegal-news/276139/met-eireann-issues-weather-alerts-as-the-tail-end-of-hurricane-ophelia-may-be-on-the-way-to-donegal.html

The status of weather warnings may change over the next 24 hours.

Should the status change in Donegal disruption will be caused to school transport services.

The Department of Education and Skills have issued a statement saying that schools in areas affected by a status orange alert should remain vigilant, and keep themselves appraised of any hourly and other updates from Met Éireann.

http://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/donegal-news/276147/schools-could-face-disruption-if-met-eireann-increases-weather-warning-for-donegal-to-code-red.html

People living in coastal areas are also being warned of the risk posed by flooding in coastal areas from storm surge.

The Coast Guard is requesting members of the public to avoid any visits or walks to coastal or cliff areas.

Animal welfare organisations has also urged people to keep pets and animals inside to avoid injury and loss.

The warnings are in place from 09:00, Monday 16 October 09:00 to 03:00, Tuesday 17 October 2017.

The RSA is advising driving test candidates in counties affected by a RED weather warning and who are scheduled to take their driving test tomorrow Monday 16 October, NOT to turn up for their driving test. The RSA will be in touch at a later date to reschedule your driving test. The RSA apologises for any inconvenience caused but the decision has been made in the interests of public safety.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please also see our new severe weather warning videos created in collaboration with Teresa Mannion with advice for driving on strong winds and flooded roads on the RSA website.

For more weather updates visit Met Eireann’s website www.met.ie