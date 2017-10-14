Schools could face disruption if Met Éireann increases weather warning for Donegal to code red

There are fears that schools may face disruption as school transport services prepares for the tail end of Ophelia that is due to hit the country this Monday.

School children across Donegal could be left without school transport on Monday if Met Éireann increases its weather warning to status red for the county.

The Bus Éireann website states: "The policy adopted in respect of services provided by Bus Éireann under the Department of Education and Skills School Transport Schemes in the event of a Status Red Weather Warning must be universally applied and easily understood by the general public and school authorities alike – ‘Status Red Warning for your area Means NO Bus Éireann School Transport Service’ is automatically understood by all."

They add that all schools served in the affected area will be notified accordingly.