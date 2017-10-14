Met Éireann issues weather alerts as the tail end of hurricane Ophelia may be on the way to Donegal

It is time to get your winter woolies on and batten down the hatches as Met Éireann puts the country on high weather alerts for severe winds and stormy conditions as the tail end of Hurricane Ophelia may be set to hit Ireland.

Status Red and Orange Warnings have been issued by the State forecaster as Ophelia heads towards Ireland.

The tropical storm is likely to hit Sunday night having and the biggest impact of the storm should be felt on Monday.

A Status Red Wind Warning is in place for the west coast while the rest of the country has been placed on the second highest weather alert level - Orange.

http://www.met.ie/nationalwarnings/default.asp

The Red Warning was issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry at noon on Saturday.

Met Éireann has said that there is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the exact track and evolution of the storm. However, storm force winds, heavy rain and high seas are threatened.

Met Éireann will continue to monitor this storm and will issue appropriate warnings as required.

Forecasters are treating the situation with caution and are in contact with our international colleagues.