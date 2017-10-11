Fifteen people waiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital
Letterkenny University Hospital
There were fifteen people waiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.
Three people were waiting on trolleys while twelve people were waiting on wards.
The INMO’s Trolley and Ward Watch shows that Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded in the country today, with 52 people waiting there.
Throughout the country 549 were waiting to be admitted.
