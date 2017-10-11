Motorists being urged to be cautious following two early morning accidents

Motorists are being urged to be cautious today following two road accidents in the county this morning.

Emergency services were at the scene of an accident outside Glenveagh after 9am this morning. The accident took place near the entrance of Glenveagh National park.

An ambulance was at the scene and it is understood that one person was brought to hospital.

It is being reported that three vehicles were involved in an accident in the Stranorlar area this morning.

There are no reports of injuries, as yet.