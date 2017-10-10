Heartfelt tributes paid to Donegal garda at Ballyshannon court

One of south Donegal’s most popular members of An Garda Síochána received some heartfelt tributes on his last day at Ballyshannon Court.

Garda Kevin Garvin has been in the force for the past 38 years, and he spent 34 of those in the seaside town of Bundoran.

Garda Garvin was a very popular and conscientious officer Ballyshannon District court heard.

Leading the tributes, Inspector Denis Joyce said that Garda Garvin had spent 34 of his 38 years as a member of the Garda Síochána in Bundoran.

“And he does not want to leave us,” the inspector said.

“He has given truly great service all down through the years and he was most efficient as well as being very humane. Garda Garvin’s attention to detail is meticulous and the standards of his files and statements are second to none. He is a big loss to the organization and the community, ” he said.

Solicitor John Murray said he wished to be associated with the Inspector’s remarks.

“Garda Garvin has always been fair and courteous to all he encountered and was also very considerate,” he said.

Barrister Jonny McCoy from County Armagh paid tribute to Garda Garvin’s great knowledge of the law and legal procedure.

The barrister said his office could certainly be doing with someone of Garda Garvin’s calibre.

Court Clerk Triona Hever wished the garda all the best and said that she and her colleagues had enjoyed working with him.

Judge Paul Kelly that if even half of the tributes paid to the garda were true he certainly had “given the State some great service.”

Garda Garvin thanked all concerned for their kind words.