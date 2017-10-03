Donegal Fire Service recruitment drive targets new female recruits

Donegal Fire Service has recently launched a new recruitment drive and is particularly interested in attracting new female recruits.

Dermot Brady, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer with the Donegal Fire Service is keen to see more women putting themselves forward to join the Fire Service in Donegal.

“At the moment Donegal Fire Service does not have any female staff and I think we need to make a concerted effort to highlight the importance of having more women employed in the fire service. It is hard to say why we do not have more female recruits but I think the fire service is an excellent choice for many women who want to make an important contribution to their own communities. In my own experience in other fire services, the contribution of my female colleagues has always been outstanding and women are every bit as capable as any man in dealing with the physical and mental challenges that comes with the job, ” he said.

Bernie Murray who is a part-time retained Fire Fighter at Achill Fire Station in County Mayo said: “There is no doubt that we women are up for the challenge and I believe that we are as able as our male counterparts when it comes to the fire service. I would encourage anyone with an interest in the Fire Service to join but I would advise them to be sure that they are both physically and mentally fit for the job. You have to be disciplined and you have to take orders from your station officer that’s not to say that your ideas and suggestions are not welcome, they are, but when you are in a life or death situation you must always follow orders and a well disciplined crew is essential.”

Donegal Fire Service is currently advertising for part time retained fire fighters for their stations in Buncrana, Carndonagh, Stranorlar, Dungloe and Falcaragh. For more on how to apply visit www.donegalcoco.ie