No Barriers Foundation raise in excess of €25,000 in Donegal parachute jump

A group of twenty people grasped the opportunity to parachute jump from a plane over the world's most scenic airport at the weekend to raise money for charity.

Ms Jenifer Smyth an adventure seeker from Eglington in Derry who also happens to be a quadriplegic took part in the event on day.

She said: ‘I had the most exhilarating experience of my life. I jumped out of a plane, skydiving from 12,000ft. It was such an amazing feeling floating through the clouds and seeing the landscape from above.’’

The "No Barriers Foundation" was established to raise funds for an Eskobionics Robotic Skeleton. This dynamic machine will improve the fitness and wellbeing of people living within our local communities. It will assist in the rehabilitation of individuals with spinal cord injuries, stroke and MS, allowing them to engage in physiotherapy and exercise in their own local villages and towns. No Barriers hopes to be able to give the communities of Donegal access to this specialised piece of equipment in the not too distant future.

A number of events have been run over the summer, including a 'Fun Day for All' which was held in Aura Leisure Centre in July, 'Reformathon' in JT Loughery Physiotherapy and multiple table quizzes. The events culminated with a parachute jump at Doengal Airport which raised over €25,000.

No Barriers would like to extend their thanks to everyone who jumped, donated and supported the various events over the summer. We would also urge you to be aware of upcoming events that we are hoping to organise in the spring, these include a golf classic and a charity ball.

If anyone would like to find out more about the charity, the equipment or how to get involved, please contact Nobarriers.ie, or find us on Facebook at The No Barriers Foundation.