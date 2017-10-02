Deputy Joe McHugh turns sod on Falcarragh Community Centre

Government Chief Whip Joe McHugh TD turned the first sod at the site of a new community centre in An Fál Carrach on Friday.

Minister of State McHugh announced in August that he had sanctioned a grant of up to €466,000 for Coiste Forbartha an Fháil Charraigh, to help them build the new community centre.

Speaking at the event, Deputy McHugh said: "I am delighted to turn the first sod for this centre, which will add significantly to the amenities in the area and will be an important support for local development, particularly in the context of the implementation of the language planning process.

He acknowledged the work of the local committee adding that Paul Anthony McFadden led the work.

“As Minister of State for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, I want to support the Gaeltacht community in preserving and promoting the language. In developing community facilities such as this in An Fál Carrach, we are supporting these efforts in a very practical way," he said.

Minister McMugh also praised contractor John Russell and architect Adam Leadley, Letterkenny, for their work so far, with 30 people expected to be employed on site over the next year by contractors and sub-contractors.

“I am looking forward to returning in 11 or 12 months time when this project is completed,” added the Minister.

This grant is being sanctioned under the action area: The Gaeltacht as part of the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030.