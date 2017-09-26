Donegal schools are part of study carried out by Muintearas

An information night will take place in the community hall in Machaire Rabhartaigh tomorrow night, September 27th at 8pm. The results of a comprehensive study carried out by Muintearas Teo. will be discussed.

Secondary schools from the Gaeltacht in Donegal were taken into account as part of this study.

Muintearas Teo. compiled the strategy in conjunction with Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The information was gathered during the begining of this year. The study outlines what is most important to Gaeltacht-based youth aged between 12 and 18.

Social life, the Irish language, health, education, travel and other elements that are important to the youth of the Gaeltacht are all discussed within the report.

The meeting is open to the public.