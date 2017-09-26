Minister congratulates Donegal towns for performance in Tidy Towns competition

Deputy Joe McHugh has passed on his congratulations to towns and communities across the county who took part in this year’s Tidy Towns competition.

Minister McHugh said he was pleased with awards today to Buncrana, Carrigart, Raphoe, Culdaff, Malin, Kerrykeel and Letterkenny.

“For the last fifty nine years the Tidy Towns competition has brought enormous improvements to our local towns, villages and rural areas here in Donegal. Here in Donegal the enhancements brought about by our local tidy towns committees give the whole community a lift.

“I was particularly pleased to see our own towns and villages doing very well. Letterkenny, the overall winner a couple of years ago, won another gold medal today and landed the County Award. And Buncrana picked up gold in their category as well as a commendation.

Carrigart and Raphoe also scored highly and secured bronze medals.

“And Carrigart also picked up the Gaeltacht Award. Elsewhere beautiful Malin – another previous winner – was highly commended. Kerrykeel picked up an Endeavour award for all their hard work. I was also delighted to see the Culdaff River Community Angling group pick up an award for all their hard work,” he said.

The awards were presented by Minister Michael Ring in Dublin yesterday.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring said: "Tidy Towns is one of the most recognisable environmental initiatives in Ireland, but it also encompasses a way of life here in Ireland, where we show respect for our neighbours and for nature.