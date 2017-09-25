Donegal towns scoop awards at national awards ceremony in Dublin

The town of Letterkenny has scooped a gold medal for excellence at the annual Tidy Towns awards much to the delight of a delegation from the cathedral town who attended the ceremony in Dublin this morning.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Dublin City University’s Helix Centre at 11am and delegations from Donegal are currently making their way home.

Letterkenny town won the overall national Tidy Town in 2015.

Spokesperson for the Letterkenny branch of Tidy Towns, Ann McGowan, said: "We are very content and happy with our result. We win the county award and retained our gold medal. We gained three marks on last year and I believe we were only a few marks behind the overall winner which was Birdhill, County Tipperary."

She said that the challenge now was to maintain Letterkenny's top position and to execute the plans that they have envisaged for the future of the competition to the highest of standards.

Buncrana town also scooped an award at the ceremony, winning the regional Tidy Towns Local Authority Pollinator Award for the North West and West Region.

The pollinator project aims to promote biodiversity and the crucial role bees play in the pollination of plants, trees and vegetables.

In a bid for the award the community in Buncrana installed bee boxes, planted pollinator-friendly plants and erected signage to highlight areas managed for biodiversity.

Local Councillor Rena Donaghey says the award is truly deserving for all those involved in the project.