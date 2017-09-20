Thirty patients waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

Thirty people are awaiting for admission at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) this morning.

There are 28 patients waiting on beds at Sligo University Hospital (SUH).

Nationally, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) report that there are 456 people awaiting admission across the hospital network today.

The greatest number of patients waiting on beds is at University Hospital, Galway, with 47 waiting on beds, the most overcrowded in the country today.