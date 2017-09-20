Risk of spot flooding being forecast for Donegal

It will be cloudy and wet this morning, with rain becoming widespread, turning heavy in many areas, with a risk of spot flooding. It will be misty in places also, with hill and coastal fog.

Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will develop along western coasts later today and will extend slowly eastwards during the evening.

Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 Celsius, with mostly moderate south to southeast winds at first, becoming strong along southern and eastern coasts, gradually veering northwesterly and decreasing light to moderate.