Donegal Lotto winner collects €250,000

A delighted Donegal man has claimed his Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000 which he won in last Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The Donegal man who wished to keep his win private, purchased his lucky Quick Pick in the Centra Store in Muff.

“I’ll certainly have no problems spending this,” he said.

The lucky Donegal man has his sights set on Disneyland in the future.

“I have a meeting arranged with my bank manager so we’re going to pay off the mortgage and put a fund aside for the children who will be starting college soon. We’ll probably have enough left for a trip to Disneyland for all of the family so it’ll be money well spent,” he said.