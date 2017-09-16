Popular festival cancelled in Donegal due to flooding

The popular Buncrana-based paddle event the 'Crana Fest' has been cancelled this year due to the recent flooding of the Crana River.

Substantial damage was caused to the river and to Swan Park during last month's devastating floods, and for this reason it was deemed unsafe to continue with the popular festival this year.

Donegal County Council is fully committed to continuing to work closely with the organisers to ensure that this popular event returns to the town next year.