Over two thousand junior cert students in Donegal get their results today

Over two thousand junior certificate students across the county will be receiving their results today.

Today's results will include the first grades from the new English Junior Cycle

Over sixty one thousand students did the exam across the nation with 2,356 in Donegal sitting the exam.

The exam was taken by 1,183 male students and by 1,163 female students.

Candidates can access their results online from 4pm by use of a Personal Identification Number (PIN).