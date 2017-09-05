Wettest August day since 1955 recorded in Donegal

The wettest August day in 62 years has been recorded at the Malin Head Weather Station this year.

Flash flooding hit the county on August 22nd causing unprecedented flooding and damage in the Inishowen peninsula.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann said that August 22nd was the wettest August day since 1955.

The Malin Head weather station recorded 77.2mls of rainfall on August 22nd.

The Malin Head weather station also recorded the wettest August since 1992.