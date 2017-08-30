Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, August 30th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Annie Travers, Laghey

The death has occurred of Annie Travers, née Gallagher, late of Greagh Barr, Laghey.

Her remains will be reposing at the home from 6pm on Wednesday evening with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Aras Mhic Shuibhne Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Martin Gallagher funeral director, Laghey, 086 354 7875.





Peggy Rodgers, Meenacrieve, Annagry

The death has taken place in Dungloe District Hospital in her 100th year of Peggy Rodgers, “Peggy Briney Sheáin”, late of Meenacrieve, Annagry.

Removal from Mc Glynns Funeral Home at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening, August 30th going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 7pm, to repose overnight. Funeral mass on Thursday morning, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Ned Coyle, Downings/Glasgow

The death has occurred of Ned Coyle, formerly of Rapplagh, Downings.

His remains reposing at his brother Michael’s residence. Funeral on Thursday morning August 31st, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in Meevagh cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of retired Garda sergeant, Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey and formerly Curragh, Cloonminda, Glenamaddy, County Galway.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home at 10.40am on Thursday, August 31st, for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Jim Price, Binnion Avenue,Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jim Price, late of 10 Binnion Avenue, Circular Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday, August 31st, at 12.15pm, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 1pm funeral mass, followed by interment in New Leck cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at the family home. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Friday morning, September 1st, at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Gweedore Day Centre. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 10pm to 10am.

Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs.



Remains reposing at the residence of her niece Patricia Flaherty. Removal tomorrow Thursday at 6 30pm to St.Mary's Church Killybegs for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time for 11pm to 11am please.

Breedge Montgomery, Tirlaughan, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Breedge Montgomery, Tirlaughan, Carrigart.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday, August 31st, to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please, except to neighbours and friends.

Patricia O'Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Cregg House, Sligo of Patricia O’ Brien, daughter of Frank O’ Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh.

Her remains arriving at her late residence Lower Dunmore tomorrow, Thursday 31st August at approx 3.30pm.

Funeral mass on Friday, September 1st at 12 noon in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tomorrow night, Thursday 31st August at 9pm. House private from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cregg House, Sligo c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

John Gavigan, Dundrum and Altnagapple, Ardara

The death has occurred of John Gavigan, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Altnagapple, Ardara.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara on Friday morning, 1st September at 10am.



