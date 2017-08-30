Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, August 30th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Annie travers, Laghey

The death has occurred at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home of Annie Travers, née Gallagher, late of Greagh Barr, Laghey.

Her remains will be reposing at the home from 6pm on Wednesday evening with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Aras Mhic Shuibhne Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Martin Gallagher funeral director, Laghey, 086 354 7875

Peggy Rodgers, Meenacrieve, Annagry

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital in her 100th year of Peggy Rodgers, “Peggy Briney Sheáin”, late of Meenacrieve, Annagry.

Her remains will repose in Mc Glynns Funeral home from 4pm, today Tuesday August 29th, until rosary at 9pm, and again from 3pm on Wednesday August 30th.

Removal from Mc Glynns Funeral Home at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening, August 30th going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 7pm, to repose overnight. Funeral mass on Thursday morning, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Ned Coyle, Downings/Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Ned Coyle, formerly of Rapplagh, Downings.

His remains reposing at his brother Michael’s residence. Funeral on Thursday morning August 31st, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in Meevagh cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Seamus McGroary, Owenboy, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Seamus McGroary, Owenboy, Donegal town. Reposing at his late home.

Removal on Wednesday for 1pm funeral Mass to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, Donegal town, with interment in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors. House private please. Family and close friends welcome.



Cora Heraghty, Inver Village, Inver

The death has taken place of Cora Heraghty, late of Inver Village, Inver.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of retired Garda sergeant, Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey and formerly Curragh, Cloonminda, Glenamaddy, Co. Galway.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, August 29th, from 5pm. Funeral leaving his home at 10.40am on Thursday, August 31st, for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Jim Price, Binnion Avenue,Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jim Price, late of 10 Binnion Avenue, Circular Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Tuesday August 29th. Funeral from there on Thursday, August 31st, at 12.15pm, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 1pm funeral mass, followed by interment in New Leck cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



