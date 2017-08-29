Two million euro scheme announced for those unable to secure flood insurance in Donegal

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, has announced the commencement of a €2 million scheme to provide emergency humanitarian assistance for small businesses, sports clubs and community organisations unable to secure flood insurance and affected by recent flooding in Donegal.

Minister Kehoe said: "Having visited the affected area and witnessed the devastating impact which the flood waters have had in Donegal I am pleased to have secured funding which will go some way towards alleviating the hardship suffered and assist small businesses, sports clubs and community organisations in getting back up and running.”

Similar to previous flooding incidents, the scheme will be administered by the Irish Red Cross with the details being made available on their website on Wednesday afternoon, August 30th.

The scheme is a humanitarian support contribution towards the costs of returning business, sport and community premises to their pre-flood condition including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant. The scheme will not provide a contribution to loss of earnings or loss of business good-will.

The scheme is targeted at small businesses, with up to twenty employees, sports clubs and community organisations and will have two stages:

1. The first stage will commence immediately and will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred. It is anticipated that this will meet the needs for the majority of those affected. This will commence immediately and the intent is to process payments as speedily as possible.

2. In the event that the premises have incurred significant damages above €5,000, the second stage will provide a means to seek further support. The total level of support available for both stages combined will be capped at €20,000.