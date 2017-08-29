Donegal County Council and Inishowen community continue to work towards repairing damage caused by floods

Donegal County Council together with the community of Inishowen are continuing to repair the devastation wreaked upon the peninsula in unprecedented floods last Tuesday.

Donegal County Council can confirm that a bailey bridge has been secured from the Defence Forces as a temporary bridge structure for use on the R240 at Riverside between Quigley’s Point and Carndonagh. It is hoped that this structure will be installed in the coming days and it is expected that this road will reopen next Monday evening.

Work on the R238 at Three Trees between Muff and Quigleys Point is continuing and culverts are currently being sourced. It is expected that this road will be open to two way traffic in two weeks.

The R244 at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed. The Council is in the process of identifying and sourcing box culverts to remedy the masonary arch collapse and it is not feasible to reopen this road in the short term. Local diversions remain in place.

The Council is continuing to assess the remedial works necessary at Grainne’s Gap and this road will remain closed in the immediate future.

A number of rural roads across the peninsula remain closed and local diversions are in place.

The Councils Roads Service is continuing to assess the impact of the floods on the 1500km road network in Inishowen. It is expected that this survey will be completed later this week.

The damage to the road network has been extensive and all road users are being asked to be extra diligent when out on the roads. To date over 300 issues have been identified ranging from extensive structural damage to bridges on strategic regional roads to stretches of rural roads being washed away. The next step is to identify and cost design solutions for the issues identified and this work is underway in conjunction with the Councils Road Design team.

The Council’s Housing Service is continuing to provide support and assistance to those who have been affected by the floods.

http://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/business-news/267470/47-donegal-families-displaced-as-a-result-of-last-week-s-flooding.html

To date 47 families have registered with Donegal County Council as being displaced following the floods last week and this includes 21 families in Burnfoot, 14 in Buncrana and the remainder in Carndonagh, Muff, Clonmany and Malin.

These families are being supported and their needs are being determined on a case by case basis. Longer term temporary accommodation is being offered to families who are likely to be out of their homes for some time and it is expected that this will continue over the coming weeks.

Clean-ups of houses, estates and other areas are continuing and the support of the Defence Forces has been invaluable. They have assisted council staff, homeowners and community organisations with clean-ups in a number of areas including Burnfoot, Buncrana, Clonmany and Carndonagh and this will continue in the coming days.

Skips and dehumidifiers have also been provided to households and small businesses and to date 65 households and businesses have availed of skips and over 50 dehumidifiers have been provided.

Details of the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Support Scheme to assist small businesses and community, voluntary and sporting bodies will be made available in the coming days.

Anyone who has been affected by this flooding incident and who requires support and assistance including emergency housing, assistance with dealing with the aftermath at their properties or any other humanitarian need, is being asked to contact the council by calling into their offices or by calling 074 91 53900 during opening hours or 074 91 72288 during out of hours.

You can also keep up to date by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.