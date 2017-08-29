Treble is the 'Dunne' thing for Joey at Porthall

Ramelton trainer, Ryan Gormley, provided Kildare rider, Joey Dunne, with his first ever treble at Porthall on Sunday, when Donegal Dan swooped late on to take victory in the one and a quarter mile open.

In race one, Joey had to be at his absolute best to force Jack Daniels up on the line to deny Nina Simpson on long-time leader, Crafty Boy, in the two mile non-winners.

He quickly doubled up in the second race, the one mile open, when the Ardyglass flyer, Angel Eyes, made all to take victory in an exciting finish. He completed his treble in race three on the locally-owned Donegal Dan.

Nina Simpson's double at the Lifford venue all but sealed the women's title for 2017. Sir RJ was a comfortable winner of the mile and a half open and she closed the evening with a double on board the extremely consistent Walk The Line in the two mile open.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the country, young Dylan Browne-McMonagle continued his winning ways when taking victory in the feature, the Glenbeigh Derby, in Kerry, on board the ever-green Athea Jade.

Dylan notched up his double aboard the classy Half Price in the mile and a quarter open - Half Price was also a dual winner at the Dingle Races. It was Half Price who took victory again on the Sunday in the mile and a quarter open to give the Letterkenny teenager yet another treble at the seaside venue.