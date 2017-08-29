New Donegal bridge expected to last for a century

A new bridge which has been constructed at Glassagh in Gaoth Dobhair is expected to last for a century, according to a local councillor.

Cllr. John Shéamuis Ó'Fearraigh said that the original bridge had been erected on a single stone of granite and could have become a danger.

The Sinn Féin representative commended Donegal County Council (DCC) workers who finished the bridge ahead of time. The road had been closed when work on the bridge was ongoing.

Work on walls and the landscape is expected to continue for a number of weeks.

"I'd like to commend workers from Donegal County Council who finished work on the bridge ahead of time," Cllr. Ó'Fearraigh said.

The work is estimated to cost €70,000.