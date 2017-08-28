Finance Minister in Donegal to focus on forging closer links with Dublin

The Minister for Financial, Michael D'Arcy, is in the Northwest today to discuss increasing investment and employment into regional hubs.

The Minister will be discussing forging closer links between Dublin and regional hubs with officials throughout the county.

Minister D'Arcy said: "The Northwest is an area of great potential for expansion in financial services. Not only home to leading IDA financial services client companies, it also benefits from a stream of talent from both sides of the border in terms of the excellent training and research programmes in the Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Magee College, University of Ulster."

He alluded to Brexit adding: "I look forward to exploring how we can address these challenges and further support the Northwest developing as a leading regional hub."

He said: "Now, mid-way through the government’s five year strategy for the sector, is the right time to review and consolidate the information and intelligence gathered from the regional programmes undertaken to date. In October I will convene a dedicated forum aimed at identifying those measures that can best support the development of regional hubs for this sector."

Minister D’Arcy’s wider programme includes, at the request of Government Chief Whip Joe McHugh, travel to flood affected areas in the Inishowen peninsula and meetings with Údarás na Gaeltachta supported initiatives in Gweedore.