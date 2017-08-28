A homecoming celebration for our Donegal Rose

The official homecoming of the Donegal Rose of Tralee, Amy Callaghan, will take place August 30th, Wednesday at 9pm at 'The Backstage Bar and Grill' in Letterkenny.

The Glenswilly native ignited a huge response on social media when she addressed the issue of mental health during the televised interviews on RTÉ recently.

Many described her as being a 'great ambassador for the county.'

Everyone is welcome to attend the event which will see Amy return home after having spent a number of weeks in Tralee, County Kerry.