News
One of Donegal’s best-known golf clubs is set to pass into private ownership after a vote by members
Members at Narin and Portnoo Golf Club vote to negotiate with US-based business man
Members at Narin and Portnoo Golf Club.
One of Donegal’s best-known golf clubs is set to pass into private ownership after a vote by members.
Members at Narin and Portnoo Golf Club had been divided on whether to accept an offer from New York-based Donegal-born businessman, Liam McDevitt.
Before that, the debt had been passed on to Cerberus, a US private equity firm
Around 170 of the clubs members attended an emergency general meeting on Friday where members voted by a clear majority to accept a motion that will pave the way for a deal that will see McDevitt take control of the club.
Members will have to vote again after the details of a final settlement have been worked out. The settlement will see the members of the club relinquish ownership and control of the entire golf course and all associated facilities and assets to
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on