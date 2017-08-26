Donegal horse race meeting to go ahead at Lifford tomorrow

Porthall secured as venue for Sunday's event

The horse race meeting planned for Killygordon tomorrow, Sunday, cancelled because of the flash flooding will now go ahead at Porthall, Lifford.

The oganisers had rescheduled the event for Sunday, September 3rd, but after securing an alternative venue, they have decided to go ahead with the meet tomorrow, Sunday 27th.