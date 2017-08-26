Donegal horse race meeting to go ahead at Lifford tomorrow
Porthall secured as venue for Sunday's event
Athea Jade gallops to victory under Dylan Browne-McMonagle on Sunday in Ballybrittas.
The horse race meeting planned for Killygordon tomorrow, Sunday, cancelled because of the flash flooding will now go ahead at Porthall, Lifford.
The oganisers had rescheduled the event for Sunday, September 3rd, but after securing an alternative venue, they have decided to go ahead with the meet tomorrow, Sunday 27th.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on