Farmers assessing damage from Donegal floods

Farmers in Inishowen and east Donegal are still assessing the damage and attempting to save crops following the devastating rainfall and flooding on Tuesday night.

Minister of State Joe McHugh visited farmers on Thursday night to inspect some of the damage inflicted on farms.

The government chief whip and Fine Gael TD for Donegal visited farmers in north Inishowen and east Donegal late last night (Thursday) to see the destruction caused by the torrential downpours on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

“Farmers in Inishowen and east Donegal have lost crops and animals and have seen the topographical nature of their lands changed forever through the sheer surge of the flood waters,” he said.

“I visited farmers in north Inishowen who cannot find their livestock. I also saw acre upon acre of potato and grain crops around St Johnston washed away and destroyed. I have spoken to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed about the losses being faced and the assistance required.”