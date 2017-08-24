Updates on Donegal roads and services for flood-hit areas

Donegal County Council wish to advise the following in relation to issues arising for flood hit areas.

The Quigley's Point to Muff road is expected to be re-open at 6 pm this evening on a single lane/traffic lights basis.

We continue to ask that everyone travelling on the roads in North Donegal takes due care when on travelling.

We would also ask that anyone in the Inishowen area that needs to contact Donegal County Council with housing, roads or humanitarian issues arising from the recent floods does so on 074 91 53900 or out of hours on 074 91 72288.

The council will facilitate skips and/or dehumidifiers for properties damaged by the floods. Again please contact 074 91 53900 or out of hours 074 91 72288 should you require one.

The Council has been advised that the Government has activitated the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme which is available to assist people whose homes are damaged by flooding and who are not in a position to meet costs for essential needs, household items and in some instances structural repair. (The scheme is means tested and assistance is not provided for losses which are covered by insurance or for commercial and business losses.) For more information see http://www.welfare.ie/en/ Pages/Humanitarian-Assistance- Scheme.aspx

The Department of Social Protection ask that those in need of supports to visit their office however for those unable to travel to their offices they can contact Buncrana Intreo office on (074) 9364600 or Ballybofey Intreo on (074) 9130490.