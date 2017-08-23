Flooding in Donegal to be discussed at emergency meeting

An emergency meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District will convene on Thursday morning to discuss how best government emergency funding can be secured to assist with repairing the damage caused by Tuesday night's unprecedented flooding.

On Tuesday night, roads were washed out, bridges were crushed and families were left homeless in what has been described by many as the worst flooding in living memory.

A meeting is being held with the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, this evening to discuss the cost of infrastructural damage.

Cllr. Albert Doherty, leas-chathaoirleach of the municipal district, called the emergency meeting, which will be attended by councillors, council staff and other elected representatives.

Cllr. Doherty told the Donegal Democrat: “I am calling an emergency meeting, at which we make an initial assessment of the significant damage done to the infrastructure, and the danger that is and was presented to a number of homes in the area.”

He said that at least 20 families in south Inishowen were without homes as a result of the flooding.

The Minister responsible for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Kevin Moran, was in Donegal to see the damage caused by the flooding yesterday. He is also expected to attend today's meeting.

Culdaff-based county councillor, Bernard McGuinness, said: “I've never seen anything like it in all my life. The rain was relentless.

“It was a weather event not seen here in living memory with 70mm of rain falling in just a few hours.

“Damage in many areas is severe. I want to pay tribute to local people, emergency services and council staff who worked through the night.”