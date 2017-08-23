'It was like a chunk of the Atlantic was dropped on Inishowen' - Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn

Sinn Féin Senator, Pádraig MacLochlainn, has said that it may take months for the people of Inishowen to return to their homes following flood damage.

The Buncrana native said that dozens of homes across the peninsula were destroyed as a result of the unprecedented floods that hit the peninsula on Tuesday night.

Dozens of families were left without power, water or a home on Wednesday morning.

The senator added that the council has a responsibility towards those who were in council houses and in receipt of housing benefit.

"It's going to cost huge money. People may have be housed in a B&B or in a hotel. Then you have to think of those people who didn't have their homes insured," he said.

Deputy MacLochlainn said that livestock was lost, roads were destroyed and bridges were swept away.

He said: "It was like a chunk of the dropped of the Atlantic dropped on Inishowen."

A meeting took place last night between the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross and local public representatives.