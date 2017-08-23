Excitement is mounting in Donegal for Huddle up Errigal 2017

All roads lead to the foot of the Errigal mountain in the weeks ahead as people from across the county and further afield prepare themselves for the 'Huddle up Errigal' annual charity climb.

The annual event raises money for Donegal Down's Syndrome - Downs and Proud and the Donegal cancer flight.

Paul the Tim and Jay Beatty will arrive in Gaoth Dobhair ahead of the event with the European Cup which is kindly supplied by Charlie McGinley.

A charity football game between Gweedore United 0/40's team and Tessie's Bar takes place in Carrick Boyle on Friday, September 1st at 7pm.

The weekend officially opens at 9m in Teach Jack in Glassagh with Celtic Music supplied by the Usual Suspects.

A Scott Brown jersey is also poised to be raffled on the night.

People will climb Errigal at 12 noon on Saturday, September 2nd - an event that promises to be huge fun. Musician Gary Lawlor and the Rebels will take to the stage in Jacks of Glassagh. Admission is €10.

A Questions and Answers session with Phil Mac Giolla Bháin, the Celtic blogger and the author of 'The Downfall of Rangers' at the Gweedore Bar in Falcarragh on Sunday night.

See the Facebook page Huddle up Errigal for further information.