Donegal woman, 90, raises money for Pieta House and the Donegal Hospice

Two of Donegal’s favourite charities, the Donegal Hospice and Pieta House, received a timely boost this week thanks to a wonderful donation from generous Raphoe woman Jennie McCarron who celebrated her 90th birthday recently.

The St. Eunan’s Terrace resident Jennie (née Devenney) was born on August 14th, 1927 and was delighted to have celebrated her 90th birthday in Friels of Raphoe, surrounded by family and friends.

But when Jennie asked for no presents, her guests kindly donated €1617.40 that she decided would immediately be donated to charity.

Some of Jennie’s great-grandchildren gathered during the week to hand over cheques for €808.70 to the well-loved charities, while Jennie’s family once again extended their sincere thanks to everyone who donated.