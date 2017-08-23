Walls crumbled, houses destroyed, people left homeless, roads became rivers in unprecedented flooding

Gardens flew over walls, trees snapped like twigs, roads became rivers and people's homes were destroyed in unprecedented floods that hit Inishowen and the surrounding areas last night.

This morning, people in Inisowen are trying to come to terms with the loss and destruction of their homes.

Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn described the devastation as 'unbelievable.'

The Buncrana native said that during the height of the flooding last night, all emergency services were on the ground battling the deluge.

This morning, he said that questions need to be raised in relation to the flood protections that have been put in place in Burnfoot.

An emergency meeting of the Inishhowen Municipal District will take place tomorrow on Thursday, August 24th.

Read more: Minister responsible for office of public works to visit Donegal today

Deputy Charlie McConalogue was present in Inishowen this morning. He described the flooding as the worst in living memory. He said: "Many businesses have been affected and more people have been left homeless."

The coast guard worked throughout the night alongside with emergency services. People rolled up their sleeves and helped their neighbours.

Read more: ESB warn people not to touch fallen wires

Deputy McConalogue said: "There is a very definite need today to find emergency accommodation."

He said that the cost of repair work would be high.

Roads engineer with the county, Brendan Sweeney, said that roads are gradually being fixed.

There has been no damage to Cockhill bridge. Debris is being cleaned off the bridge at present. It is envisaged that Clonmany bridge will open soon.

Read more: Major clean-up operation underway across Donegal after flash flooding

The entire road from Quigley's Point to Muff has been washed away. It is hoped that one way traffic with traffic lights will see the road being used later. People are being urged to avoid this route at present.

The road from Quigley's Point to Carndonagh will be closed overnight.

Engineers from Donegal County Council are making the main road from Quigley's Point to Muff their priority at the moment.

The engineer with Donegal County Council said that the flooding was unprecedented. He said: "We have never seen anything like it. "